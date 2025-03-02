Panthers Not Tendering RFA RB Raheem Blackshear

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Panthers are not tendering restricted free agent RB Raheem Blackshear.

That means Blackshear will become an unrestricted free agent unless Carolina works out a different deal to keep him in the fold.

Blackshear, 25, went undrafted in 2022 out of Virginia Tech and caught on with the Bills. He was among the team’s final roster cuts and was later signed back to Buffalo’s practice squad.

The Panthers signed him away in September, however. He spent the next two years in Carolina.

In 2024, Blackshear appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and rushed 15 times for 80 yards. He also returned 31 kickoffs for 791 yards (25.5 average) and 17 punts for 145 yards (8.5 average).