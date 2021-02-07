Panthers Offered Teddy Bridgewater As Part Of Package For Matthew Stafford

According to Adam Schefter, the Panthers offered QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Lions as a part of their trade package for Matthew Stafford.

The full deal Carolina proposed was the No. 8 pick, their fifth-rounder and Bridgewater for Stafford.

However, Detroit turned that down for the Rams’ offer of two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, a third-round pick in 2021 and QB Jared Goff.

While the Panthers were outbid for Stafford, it’s clear they figure to be major players in the quarterback market this offseason and have no problem being aggressive to try and upgrade from Bridgewater.

It also means for any team that may be interested, Bridgewater is available.

Bridgewater, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6,849,502 rookie contract after Minnesota declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Jets that included just $500,000 guaranteed. However, the Jets later traded him to the Saints during the preseason and he returned to New Orleans in 2019 on another one-year contract.

The Panthers signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract last March.

In 2020, Bridgewater appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 279 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ quarterback situation as the news is available.