Panthers Officially Place QB Sam Darnold On IR, Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve officially placed QB Sam Darnold on injured reserve, as expected with a shoulder injury.
The Panthers also signed LB Josh Watson to their practice squad and released QB James Morgan from the unit.
Carolina will start QB P.J. Walker this weekend with Cam Newton likely serving as their backup.
Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:
- DT Frank Herron (Injured)
- WR Keith Kirkwood
- WR C.J. Saunders
- TE Stephen Sullivan
- WR Aaron Parker (Injured)
- G Mike Horton
- CB Madre Harper
- WR Matt Cole
- OT Austen Pleasants
- RB Reggie Bonnafon
- RB Spencer Brown
- DE Austin Larkin
- WR Willie Snead
- DT Treyvon Hester
- OT Aaron Monteiro
- G Patrick Omameh
- DE Damontre Moore
- LB Josh Watson
Darnold, 24, is in the final year of a four-year, $30.370 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2018 that includes a $20.167 million signing bonus. The Panthers exercised his fifth-year option for 2022 after acquiring him from New York.
He’s set to make a base salary of $920,000 this season and $18.858 million in 2022 under the fifth-year option.
In 2021, Darnold has appeared in nine games and recorded 182 completions on 306 pass attempts (59.5 percent) for 1,986 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!