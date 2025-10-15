Panthers OLB Patrick Jones II Undergoing Season-Ending Back Surgery

Panthers HC Dave Canales announced that OLB Patrick Jones II will have season-ending surgery on his back and will go on injured reserve, per Joe Person.
Jones made it through Sunday’s win against the Cowboys but woke up on Monday in a lot of pain with a lower back issue.
It’s a big blow to the Panthers’ pass rush, as they weren’t particularly effective even before losing Jones, who was a starter this year.
Jones, 27, was a third-round pick to the Vikings out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4.9 million rookie deal through 2024 and made a base salary of $1,324,104 in 2024.
He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when he signed a two-year deal with the Panthers.
In 2025, Jones appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded nine tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.
