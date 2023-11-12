Panthers Owner Dave Tepper Wants Progress On Offense

Thursday night’s loss to the Bears put the 1-8 Panthers’ offensive struggles in the first year under HC Frank Reich with first-round QB Bryce Young on full display for the NFL.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the message in the building has been, “Ownership needs to see more progress on offense. There needs to be development and improvement.”

Left unsaid is “or else,” as owner Dave Tepper has a reputation as being impatient — one Russini says he’s aware of. Still, it’s clear the Panthers coaching staff is on shaky ground to finish out this season.

Expectations weren’t incredibly high for the Panthers entering this season, although there was some thought they’d be able to contend in a weak NFC South. Most expected the offense to show signs of progress with Young coming in as the quarterback of the future after a major trade for the No. 1 pick and Reich leading a highly-regarded offensive coaching staff.

Instead, the team has just one win and the offense has looked inept. Young has had shaky moments but there are major problems with the pass protection, skill position talent and play-calling that make evaluating him difficult.

Russini says there was nearly 100 percent buy-in from everyone in the building, from Tepper to the coaches to the scouts, that Young was the right pick at No. 1 overall. Belief in the building in Young remains high, per her sources.

There’s more of a split on why things aren’t clicking, with some in the building blaming the roster as constructed by GM Scott Fitterer and others blaming the offense. Russini’s sources outside the building described the Panthers offense as “boring,” “lifeless” and “predictable.”

Russini notes Tepper settled on Reich in part because of the quality of the staff he would bring in. Reich has the largest coaching staff in the NFL. But the results have not been there.

Down the stretch, Tepper wants the team to start leaning more into Young’s strengths with an offense that looks more like what he ran at Alabama with RPOs and screens, per Russini.

We’ll have more on the Panthers as the news is available.