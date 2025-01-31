Panthers Parting Ways With Asst. DBs Coach DeAngelo Hall

Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports that the Panthers are parting ways with assistant DBs coach DeAngelo Hall on Friday.

Hall was part of Frank Reich’s original staff back in 2023.

Hall, 41, was a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2004. He spent four years in Atlanta before he was traded to the Raiders in 2008.

The Raiders signed Hall to a big-money contract only to cut him loose later that season. From there, Hall joined soon after and would go on to play 10 seasons for the franchise.

For his career, Hall recorded 636 tackles, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 15 recoveries, 43 interceptions, 140 pass defenses and 10 defensive touchdowns over the course of 14 seasons and 171 games played. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.