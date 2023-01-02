Panthers Place CB Jaycee Horn On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced on Monday they have placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve.

Horn has a broken wrist and if Carolina hadn’t been eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday, there’s a chance he would have tried to play in Week 18.

The loss to the Buccaneers made that moot, however, and Horn will be shut down for the remainder of the season to allow him to rehab.

Horn, 22, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Horn has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, recording 47 tackles and three interceptions.