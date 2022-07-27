Panthers Place CB Jaycee Horn On PUP List

The Carolina Panthers announced that CB Jaycee Horn will begin training camp on the PUP list.

Jaycee Horn going to active-PUP listhttps://t.co/sAXEcc9ynN — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2022

Horn is coming off of a broken foot that ended his rookie season after just three games. He still counts against the 90-man roster and is eligible to come off the list at any time.

Horn, 22, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Horn appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording five tackles and an interception that he returned for 13 yards.