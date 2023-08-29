Panthers Place G Austin Corbett On Reserve/PUP, DE Henry Anderson On IR

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that G Austin Corbett will start the season on the PUP list, which will cause him to miss the first four games of the season.

Austin Corbett placed on reserve/PUP, among other moves Tuesday morning.https://t.co/yVPTT9GlLy — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 29, 2023

Corbett has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered late last season, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Carolina is also putting DE Henry Anderson on injured reserve, which will end his season as it’s before the roster cut deadline, and announced 25 roster cuts.

Corbett, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Browns back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $7,518,394 that included a $3,547,924 signing bonus.

The Browns then traded Corbett to the Rams in 2019 in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. He played out the rest of his rookie deal in Los Angeles.

As an unrestricted free agent, Corbett signed a three-year, $29 million deal with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2022, Corbett appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started all 17. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 19 guard out of 78 qualifying players.