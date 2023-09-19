Panthers Place LB Shaq Thompson On IR, Make Two PS Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed LB Shaq Thompson on injured reserve.

He will miss the rest of the season with a broken fibula suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Saints.

Carolina also released S Eric Rowe from the practice squad and signed DB Matthias Farley.

Thompson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Thompson agreed to a reworked contract this past offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season.

In 2023, Thompson appeared in two games for the Panthers and logged eight tackles.