Panthers Place OLB Haason Reddick & QB P.J. Walker On COVID-19 List Among Six Total Moves

The Panthers announced they have placed OLB Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker on the COVID-19 list.

Carolina did activate G Dennis Daley, OL Pat Elflein and practice squad DE Austin Larkin from the COVID-19 list. Carolina also signed K Blake Haubeil to the practice squad.

Reddick, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million.

In 2021, Reddick has appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and recorded 65 tackles, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery.