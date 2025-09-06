Panthers Placed CB Damarri Mathis On IR, Signed DT Jaden Crumedy

The Panthers announced they have placed CB Damarri Mathis on injured reserve and signed DT Jaden Crumedy to the active roster in his place.

Mathis recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL and was expected to be placed on injured reserve after being cut by the Broncos and claimed by the Panthers.

Mathis, 26, missed the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury but was an honorable mention All-ACC in 2021. He was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 115 pick in the fourth round out of Pittsburgh in 2022.

Mathis was entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $4,438,963 with a signing bonus of $778,963 when the Broncos cut him loose. The Panthers claimed him off waivers.

In 2024, Mathis appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and recorded three total tackles and one pass deflection.