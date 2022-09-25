Panthers Plan To Be Patient With HC Matt Rhule

According to Ian Rapoport, Panthers owner David Tepper plans to be patient instead of reactionary when it comes to the status of HC Matt Rhule.

Rhule entered his third season in Carolina already on the hot seat and an 0-2 start has not turned down the temperature.

However, Rapoport says the locker room still has Rhule’s back and their fight and effort on the field is still clear. He adds it would take an epic collapse or embarrassing outcome to spark a change at this point.

For now, Rhule will be given a little bit more time to try and turn things around.

Rhule, 47, began his coaching career at Albright as a linebackers coach back in 1998. He worked for a number of schools including Buffalo, Western Carolina, UCLA and Temple before being hired by the Giants as an assistant offensive line coach for the 2012 season.

Rhule returned to Temple as head coach in 2013 and spent four years in the position before being hired as the new head coach at Baylor in 2017.

During his time as a head coach, Rhule’s teams at Temple and Baylor produced a record of 47-42 (52.8 percent) and four bowl appearances.

So far in the NFL, Rhule is 10-25 (28.5 percent) in three seasons with the Panthers.