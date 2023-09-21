Panthers QB Bryce Young Not Expected To Play Week 3

Darin Gantt of the Panthers team website says first-round QB Bryce Young missed practice again on Thursday with an ankle injury and is not expected to play in Week 3 against the Seahawks.

Gantt notes the team has been getting backup QB Andy Dalton ready to start and signed QB Jake Luton to the practice squad as additional depth, as they had no other quarterback on the roster.

Young hurt his ankle at some point in the Monday night loss to the Saints, though it’s not clear when.

The first two weeks have definitely not been what either the team or Young envisioned for this year’s No. 1 overall pick, as it’s been rough start so far for the rookie. .

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. Carolina will have a fifth-year option to pick up at some point as well.

In 2023, Young has appeared in two games for the Panthers and completed 42 of 71 pass attempts (59.2 percent) for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 51 yards.