Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Escaped Major Hamstring Injury

According to Jason La Canfora, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey‘s hamstring injury is not major and should not keep him out for a significant amount of time.

One source told La Canfora the injury was less than a Grade 1 hamstring strain, calling it a Grade 0.5. La Canfora isn’t sure how much time McCaffrey will miss but one source estimated it will be a couple of weeks.

He adds that it could be sooner if McCaffrey proves to be a quick healer and doesn’t suffer any setbacks. At the very least, McCaffrey will miss Week 4 as he recovers.

This does seem to be positive news toward McCaffrey’s chances of not going on injured reserve, which would keep him out three games minimum.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed 52 times for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards.

