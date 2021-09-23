Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Out With Hamstring Injury

Erin Andrews reported during the Thursday night broadcast that Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in two games for the Panthers and rushed 45 times for 170 yards and one touchdown, he also has 14 receptions for 154 yards.

We will have more on McCaffrey as the news becomes available.