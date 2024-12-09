Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tore His ACL

Panthers HC Dave Canales informed reporters that second-round RB Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL in his right knee for the second time, per Mike Kaye.

He’ll undergo surgery to repair the ligament again and miss the rest of the season. Carolina will place him on injured reserve shortly.

Given the standard nine to 12-month rehab, the timing of the injury and the fact this is the second ACL tear to the same knee, this unfortunately clouds Brooks’ outlook for the 2025 season as well.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 22 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.