Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks Ruled Out With Non-Contact Right Knee Injury

Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks went down with a non-contact knee injury while attempting to make a cut on Sunday against the Eagles. He was carted off the field from the medical tent and was later ruled out by the team.

He injured his right knee, the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL, which he recently returned from.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed eight times for 25 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.

