Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks Underwent Second ACL Surgery, Possibly Out For 2025 Season

Per Joseph Person, Panthers RB Jonathon Brooks had a successful second ACL surgery on his right knee last week after re-tearing it for a second time in December.

Person adds that Brooks is expected to miss the entire 2025 season but the team is hoping he can return prior to its end, as the timeline is currently not definitive.

He was able to return one year after tearing his ACL for the first time.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

In 2024, Brooks appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed nine times for 22 yards. He has also caught three passes for 23 yards.

We will have more on Brooks as it becomes available.