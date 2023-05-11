Panthers Re-Sign OL Michael Jordan

The Carolina Panthers signed G Michael Jordan to a contract on Thursday, according to Field Yates.

Jordan, 24, is a former fourth-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3,008,392 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $850,000 this season.

Cincinnati elected to waive him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off waivers by the Panthers. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Jordan was active for all 17 games, but did not make a start for them.