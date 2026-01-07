Panthers Re-Signed S Demani Richardson To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced that they’ve re-signed S Demani Richardson to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Richardson cleared waivers after being released on Tuesday and opted to re-sign with the team.

In a corresponding move, Carolina waived CB Michael Reid.

Richardson, 25, was a five-year starter at Texas A&M, earning SEC All-Freshman team honors in 2019 and All-SEC third team honors in 2021.

He wound up going undrafted following the 2024 draft and signed a rookie contract with the Panthers. He was released coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off their roster ever since.

In 2025, Richardson has appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, making one start. He tallied seven total tackles, including a fumble recovery.