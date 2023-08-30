Panthers Re-Signing DBs Eric Rowe & Stantley Thomas-Oliver To PS

Per Joe Person, the Panthers are bringing back veteran defensive backs Eric Rowe and Stantley Thomas-Oliver to their practice squad.

Rowe, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016.

Rowe made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season before signing a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. He later joined the Dolphins on a three-year, $18 million extension with $7 million guaranteed in 2019.

He joined the Panthers this offseason and was among their final roster cuts, yet is now back with the team’s taxi squad.

In 2022, Rowe appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 56 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass defenses.