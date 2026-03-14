Panthers Re-Signing S Nick Scott

Joe Person reports that the Panthers are re-signing returning S Nick Scott on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

Scott, 30, is a former seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,597,328 rookie contract.

Scott signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Bengals and was set to make a base salary of $3,000,000 in 2024 when Cincinnati opted to release him. He then signed with Carolina and returned to the Panthers last year on a one-year contract.

In 2025, Scott appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 111 tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and three pass defenses.