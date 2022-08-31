Panthers Received Trade Calls For WRs Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall

According to Joe Person, the Panthers got trade calls from other teams inquiring about WRs Robbie Anderson and Terrace Marshall.

However, Person says the Panthers don’t have any plans to trade either player, although GM Scott Fitterer in the past has said they’ll always keep an open mind and listen to offers.

Marshall was a second-round pick just last season and Anderson is still the team’s No. 2 receiver, however, it’s still a situation worth monitoring.

The team ended up keeping seven receivers on their initial 53-man roster Tuesday, including WR Laviska Shenault after a trade with the Jaguars. Anderson struggled last season and Marshall also hasn’t made much of an impact yet.

Anderson, 29, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Anderson signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021.

In 2021, Anderson appeared in 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 53 receptions for 519 yards and five touchdowns.

Marshall, 22, was a three-year starter at LSU and opted out after seven games in 2020. The Panthers drafted Marshall with pick No. 59 overall in the second round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Marshall is in the second year of a four-year deal worth $5,729,487 million that also included a $1,526,899 signing bonus.

In 2021, Marshall appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and caught 17 passes on 30 targets for 138 yards and no touchdowns.