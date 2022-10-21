Panthers Receiving Trade Calls Regarding WR D.J. Moore

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Panthers have received multiple trade calls regarding WR D.J. Moore.

However, Fowler explains that the Panthers view Moore as a “foundational piece” to their roster moving forward and adds that a trade would be tough to execute.

The Panthers just agreed to trade away RB Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers late Thursday, so it’s not surprising to hear teams are checking in on some of their other notable players ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Moore’s production has really taken a hit with the turbulent quarterback play this season, but his talent remains unquestioned. If available, I’m sure there would be plenty of interest in him around the league.

Moore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $11,171,316 contract with Carolina when they picked up his fifth-year option last year worth $11.116 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

From there, Moore agreed to a three-year, $61.884 million extension with $41.61 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Moore has appeared in six games for the Panthers and caught 20 passes for 204 yards receiving and one touchdown to go along with five carries for 39 yards rushing.