Panthers Release WR David Moore, Sign QB James Morgan To Practice Squad

According to David Newton, the Panthers have released veteran WR David Moore.

Doug Kyed reports the Panthers are also signing former Jets QB James Morgan to their practice squad.

Moore, 26, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit but signed him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Moore was promoted to their active roster later in 2017 and returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free-agent in 2019 and also agreed to a pay cut last offseason for 2020.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers.

In 2020, Moore appeared in all 16 games and recorded 35 receptions for 417 yards (11.9 YPC) and six touchdowns, to go along with eight rushing attempts for 61 yards (7.6 YPC). He also recorded 47 kickoff return yards and 111 yards as a punt return specialist.

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.