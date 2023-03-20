Panthers Remain In Contact With WR DJ Chark, Who Also Discussed Return To Lions

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says the door is not closed on Carolina signing WR DJ Chark and the two sides are still in talks.

However, it sounds like Fitterer is willing to be patient as Chark explores all of his options. One of those could be a return to Detroit, as Mike Garafolo reports Chark had discussions with the Lions this weekend.

“We’ve gotta let that play out,” Fitterer said via Joe Person.

Chark visited Carolina last week on a free-agent visit. The team signed WR Adam Thielen to a three-year deal but could still use help at wide receiver.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed with the Lions.

In 2022, Chark appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

