Panthers Request Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan For HC Job

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan for their head coaching vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero.

The Panthers are expected to be targeting an offensive-minded head coach this cycle and Callahan would fit the bill.

Callahan, 39, began his coaching career as an assistant for the Broncos. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before departing to become the Lions QBs coach in 2016.

Callahan had a brief stint with the Raiders before being hired as the Bengals’ offensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2024, the Bengals’ offense ranked No. 22 in total yards, No. 16 in total points, No. 31 in rushing yards and No. 15 in passing yards.