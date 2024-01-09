Panthers & Commanders Interested In Cowboys Exec Will McClay

According to Albert Breer, the Panthers are interested in an interview with Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay for their GM job.

He adds the Commanders have also touched base with McClay about their head of football operations role.

McClay is second-in-command to owner Jerry Jones in Dallas and the Cowboys have put in a lot of effort to keep him over the years. Breer says he’s mulling the opportunities, however.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Panthers’ GM job:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Requested Interview) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested Interview) Raiders GM Champ Kelly (Requested Interview) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Requested Interview) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview) Ravens VP of football administration Nick Matteo Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay

McClay, 56, was a longtime coach in the Arena Football League from 1993 to 2008 before joining the Cowboys as their pro scouting coordinator in 2009. He moved up the ranks and was promoted to VP of player personnel in 2018.

He signed an extension to remain in Dallas in 2022 after receiving interest from other teams for their GM job.