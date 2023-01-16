Panthers Request Interview With Saints DB Coach Kris Richard For Defensive Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are requesting an interview with Saints DB coach Kris Richard for their defensive coordinator job.

Carolina is still in the middle of its head coaching search but Rapoport says they’re also conducting their search for a defensive coordinator concurrently.

Richard is co-defensive coordinator with Saints DL coach Ryan Nielsen, who was also requested to interview by the Panthers.

Richard, 43, began his coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2008 as a graduate assistant. He worked his way up to defensive in 2015 and spent three seasons in charge of the Seahawks’ defense before parting ways in 2017.

The Cowboys later hired Richard as their defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator. Richard’s contract with the Cowboys expired in 2019 and he later joined the Saints as their defensive backs coach.