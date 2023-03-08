Panthers Restructure Contract Of OT Taylor Moton

The Carolina Panthers announced they have restructured OT Taylor Moton‘s contract to create cap space for next season.

He was set to count for $25,511,250 against the 2023 salary cap. Carolina can create up to $11,146,667 in cap space for 2023 with a restructured contract, according to OverTheCap.

Moton, 28, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal before Carolina franchised Moton in 2021 before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Moton also restructured his contract last offseason and was set to earn a base salary of $11,000,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Moton appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and started each at right tackle.