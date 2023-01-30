Panthers Retaining STs Coordinator Chris Tabor & OL Coach James Campen

The Carolina Panthers are retaining special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and OL coach James Campen as part of Frank Reich’s coaching staff, according to Joe Person.

Campen oversaw a revamped Panthers’ offensive line that included a strong rookie performance from OL Ikem Ekwonu.

Person adds that Carolina finished fourth in Rick Gosselin’s annual special team’s rankings under Tabor.

Tabor, 52, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers last offseason as the team’s special teams coordinator.