Panthers Rookie CB Jaycee Horn Suffers Broken Foot

Jeremy Fowler reports that Panthers’ rookie CB Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot on Thursday night against the Texans and that there is currently no timetable for his return.

Horn, 21, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording five tackles and an interception that he returned for 13 yards.

We will have more news on Horn as it becomes available.