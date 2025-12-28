Panthers Ruled Out TE Ja’Tavion Sanders With Ankle Injury

The Panthers quickly ruled out TE Ja’Tavion Sanders on Sunday after he was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury.

Sanders, 22, was first-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and 2023, and he set a school record at Texas for receiving yards by a tight end in 2023 with 682 yards.

The Panthers selected him with the No. 101 pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Browns TE David Njoku.

During his three-year college career, Sanders caught 99 passes for 1295 yards (13.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.

In 2025, Sanders appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and caught 29 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Sanders as it becomes available.