Panthers S Jeremy Chinn Expected To Miss Six Weeks With Quad Injury

According to Adam Schefter, Panthers S Jeremy Chinn is expected to miss up to six weeks after suffering a significant quad injury.

Chinn is in the last year of his contract and recently came up as a possible trade candidate ahead of the deadline. However, this injury will likely prevent Carolina from getting anywhere close to a deal.

Chinn, 25, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn is in the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Chinn has appeared in six games for the Panthers and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.