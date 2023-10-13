Panthers S Jeremy Chinn, WR Terrace Marshall Jr & CB Donte Jackson Available For Trade

Albert Breer of SI.com writes that the Panthers are an obvious team to watch leading up to this year’s deadline, given that they’re currently the only winless team in the league.

According to Breer, the Panthers turned down a trade package from the Rams last year of a 2023 third-rounder and first-rounders in 2024 and 2025 for DE Brian Burns . However, Carolina has yet to sign Burns to a long-term deal, so it’s possible, if not likely, we’ll hear more about him being a trade candidate in the coming weeks.

Breer has heard that the Panthers have made S Jeremy Chinn, WR Terrace Marshall Jr and CB Donte Jackson available for trade.

The Panthers could obviously use more draft picks to build out their roster around No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in the coming years, considering that the Bears currently own their 2024 first-round pick.

It’s worth mentioning that multiple reports have said Carolina is in the market to add a receiver, but it remains to be seen what they would be willing to give up at this point or if that’s still the case.

Chinn, 25, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn is in the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Chinn has appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded 23 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

Jackson, 27, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded 11 tackles and no interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers and potential trades as the news is available.