Panthers Schedule Follow-Up Interview With Bucs OC Dave Canales

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have scheduled a follow-up interview with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales for their head-coaching job.

Canales, 42, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

THe Buccaneers hired Canales as their offensive coordinator last year.

In 2023, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 23 in total yards, No. 20 in total points, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 17 in passing yards.