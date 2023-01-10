Panthers Sign CB Herb Miller To Futures Deal

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed CB Herb Miller to a futures contract for the 2023 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Panthers:

Miller, 24, went undrafted out of Florida Atlantic back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chiefs but was waived coming out of the preseason. Miller signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad in December of 2019 and spent the entire 2020 season bouncing between Tampa Bay’s practice squad and active roster.

Miller signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers, but the team ultimately waived him prior to the start of this season. He signed on to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in 2021.

Cleveland signed him to their practice squad in September and he’s bounced on and off their active roster ever since.

In 2022, Miller appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded one tackle.