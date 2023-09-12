Panthers Sign CB Lamar Jackson To PS, Cut WR Dezmon Patmon

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed CB Lamar Jackson to the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the team cut WR Dezmon Patmon who was just signed last week.

Carolina’s practice squad includes:

G Deonte Brown RB Spencer Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota C Justin McCray DB Mark Milton DB Eric Rowe LB Jordan Thomas DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver DE Raequan Williams RB Jashaun Corbin WR Derek Wright DB Dicaprio Bootle DL Chris Wormley LB Deion Jones CB Lamar Jackson

Jackson, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Nebraska back in 2020. He later signed on with the Jets, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

From there, the Bears signed Jackson to a futures contract before cutting him loose during the season last year. The Broncos added him to their practice squad but waived him in March. He had a stint with the Chiefs during camp before being let go last month.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in eight games for the Broncos and Bears and recorded three tackles and two pass defenses.

