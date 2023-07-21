Panthers Sign First-Round QB Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers have officially signed No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.

The Panthers have now locked up their entire 2023 draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 1 Bryce Young QB Signed 2 39 Jonathan Mingo WR Signed 3 80 D.J. Johnson OLB Signed 4 114 Chandler Zavala OL Signed 5 145 Jammie Robinson S Signed

Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.

The No. 1 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season.

During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.