Panthers Sign First-Round QB Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers have officially signed No. 1 overall pick QB Bryce Young to a rookie contract, according to Adam Schefter.
The Panthers have now locked up their entire 2023 draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|1
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Signed
|2
|39
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Signed
|3
|80
|D.J. Johnson
|OLB
|Signed
|4
|114
|Chandler Zavala
|OL
|Signed
|5
|145
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Signed
Young, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021.
Lance Zierlein compares him to Drew Brees.
The No. 1 overall pick is projected to sign a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season.
During his three-year college career, Young completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 34 games. He added 162 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
