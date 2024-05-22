Ravens Release DT Bravvion Roy

Per the wire, the Ravens are releasing veteran DT Bravvion Roy.

Roy, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Panthers back in 2020 out of Baylor. He recently finished out the final year of his four-year rookie contract.

The Panthers opted to waive him during training camp and the Bears claimed him. However, Chicago later opted to waive Roy and he caught on with the Ravens.

In 2022, Roy appeared in 13 games for the Panthers and recorded 17 tackles and one interception.