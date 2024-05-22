Raiders Sign WR Alex Bachman

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Alex Bachman to a contract on Wednesday.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed free agent WR Alex Bachman — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) May 22, 2024

Bachman, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. Bachman returned to New York on a futures deal but was waived with an injury settlement coming out of the preseason.

He bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad in 2022 before catching on with the Texans last year. Houston signed him to a futures deal in January but cut him loose last month.

For his career, Bachman has appeared in four games and recorded four kick returns for 94 yards (23.5 YPR) and one punt return for 16 yards.