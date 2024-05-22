Eagles Officially Place WR DeVante Parker On Reserve/Retired List

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles officially placed WR DeVante Parker on the reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

Parker signed a contract with the Eagles this offseason and is now opting to retire from the NFL.

Parker, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Louisville by the Dolphins in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $10.876 million rookie contract when the Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option.

Miami later signed Parker to a two-year contract worth up to $13 million with incentives in 2019. He was set to make a base salary of $4.4 million with the Dolphins for the 2020 season when Miami signed him to a new four-year, $40 million deal.

From there, the Dolphins traded Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. He agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal extension last summer, but was cut this past offseason. From there, Parker signed a contract with Philadelphia this offseason.

In 2023, Parker appeared in 13 games for the Patriots and caught 33 passes for 394 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

For his career, Parker appeared in 119 games for the Dolphins and Patriots and made 88 starts. He caught 402 passes for 5,660 yards (14.1 YPC) and 27 touchdowns.

