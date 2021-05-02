Panthers Sign Five Undrafted Free Agents

The Carolina Panthers announced Sunday that they’ve agreed to terms with five undrafted free agents.

The full list includes:

Moore is set to receive a $15,000 signing bonus and a $110,000 guaranteed base salary, according to Tom Pelissero.

Moore, 22, is a two-year starter at Grambling State before opting out of last season. He went undrafted last week.

During his college career at Grambling State, Moore appeared in 28 games and made 15 starts at left guard.