Panthers Sign LB Arron Mosby To Practice Squad, Release QB D’Eriq King

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have signed LB Arron Mosby to their practice squad and released QB D’Eriq King.
The Panthers practice squad now includes:
- CB Madre Harper
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- OL Deonte Brown
- WR Derek Wright
- WR C.J. Saunders
- WR Preston Williams
- DB Kenny Robinson
- RB Spencer Brown
- DT Raequan Williams
- DT Phil Hoskins
- LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
- RB Nate McCrary
- WR Emeka Emezie
- DB Gavin Heslop
- LB Kobe Jones
- LB Arron Mosby
King, 24, was named Second Team All-ACC back in 2018. He previously played for the University of Houston as both a quarterback and receiver before transferring to Miami.
The Patriots signed King to a contract as an undrafted free agent earlier this year but waived him in May.
During his six-year college career, King completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards (4.9 YPC) and 32 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!