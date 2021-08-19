Panthers Sign OL Marquel Harrell, Waive WR Micah Simon

The Panthers announced Thursday they have signed OL Marquel Harrell to the roster and waived WR Micah Simon in a corresponding move.

Harrell, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of training camp.

The Bills signed Harrell to their practice squad before eventually releasing him in January. He caught on with the Raiders in May but was cut loose in June. He returned to the Bills for a brief period during training camp.

During his college career at Auburn, Hall was a two-year starter and was named third-team All-SEC. He appeared in 43 games, making 31 starts.

Simon, 6-1 and 194 pounds, went undrafted out of BYU in 2020. Working out at BYU’s pro day in 2021, Simon reportedly ran a 4.34 40-yard dash, which impressed the Panthers enough to sign him.

During his four-year college career, Simon caught 90 passes for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns in 36 career games. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards and two additional touchdowns, recorded 15 total tackles and completed two of three passing attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown.