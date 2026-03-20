Panthers Sign OLB Nick Hampton

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday evening that they’ve signed former Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton to an undisclosed contract.

Hampton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year, $4,139,108 rookie contract but was waived in December of last year.

Los Angeles re-signed Hampton to the practice squad a few days later.

In 2025, Hampton appeared in 12 games for the Rams and recorded 10 tackles and no sacks.