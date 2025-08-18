Panthers Officially Sign QB Bryce Perkins, Make Corresponding Move

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed QB Bryce Perkins to a contract.

In correspondence, the Panthers have placed TE Tyler Mabry on injured reserve. It’s worth noting Carolina QB Andy Dalton left Saturday’s preseason game with an elbow injury.

Perkins, 28, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2020. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of training camp and re-signed to Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Perkins spent time on and off the team’s active roster until being re-signed to a future contract back in 2021.

Perkins became an unrestricted free agent after wrapping up the 2022 season with the Rams. He moved on to the UFL, signing with the Michigan Panthers, where he was the league MVP and offensive player of the year in 2025.

In 2022, Perkins appeared in five games for the Rams. He completed 19 of his 34 passes (55.9%) for 161 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He also added 90 rushing yards on 19 carries (4.7 YPC).

During his college career, Perkins recorded 544 completions on 844 pass attempts (64.5 percent) for 6,210 yards, 47 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.