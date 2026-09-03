Panthers Sign RB Ahmani Marshall To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed RB Ahmani Marshall to the practice squad. To make room, they released OL Isaia Glass.
Panthers add a running back to the practice squadhttps://t.co/rlZ3fefKP3
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 3, 2026
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- WR David Moore
- S Isaiah Simmons
- G Jake Curhan
- OLB Cam Gill
- WR Ja’seem Reed
- CB Corey Thornton
- CB DeVonta Smith
- WR Casey Washington
- DT Parker Petersen
- RB Tre Tyus
- LB Maz Mwansa (international)
- G/C Torricelli Simpkins
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- DT Anthony Goodlow
- DB Zion Childress
- G Chandler Zavala
- RB Ahmani Marshall
Marshall, 24, started his career at Wake Forest before transferring to Appalachian State. He was named third-team All-Sun Belt in 2024.
Marshall signed on with the Browns as a undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and bounced on and off the practice squad before signing a futures deal for 2026.
Cleveland once again let him go during final roster cuts.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
During his five-year college career, Marshall rushed 274 times for 1,288 yards (4.7 YPC) and 13 touchdowns while adding 15 catches for 109 yards.
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