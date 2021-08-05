Panthers Sign RB Rod Smith, Waive P Oscar Draguicevich

The Panthers announced Thursday they have signed RB Rod Smith to the roster.

In a corresponding move, Carolina waived P Oscar Draguicevich.

Smith, 29, originally signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State back in 2016. He was on and off of the Seahawks’ practice squad before the Cowboys claimed him off of waivers during the 2015 season.

Smith spent three seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Giants in 2018. He had brief stints with the Raiders and Titans in 2019 before re-signing a one-year deal with Las Vegas in 2020.

The Raiders activated him from their COVID-19 list last month, but he was cut coming out of camp. The Giants signed him to their practice squad.

For his career, Smith has appeared in 55 games and rushed 101 times for 364 yards (3.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He’s added 30 receptions for 272 yards and another touchdown.